Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGPHF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,390.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,305.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,160.80. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $736.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.11.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

