Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.54

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $15.00. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.