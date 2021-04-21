Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

PAX stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

