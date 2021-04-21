Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 106,845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

