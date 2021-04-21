Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAYA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83. Paya has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

