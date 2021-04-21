PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $11.95. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 4,193 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.