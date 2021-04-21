PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.