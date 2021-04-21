PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

SDY traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.19. 29,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,505. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

