PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. 3,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.