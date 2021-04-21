PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 2.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.25% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 41,097,244 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 12,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,966. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85.

