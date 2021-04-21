PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.