PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $182,458,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,372,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

