PDS Planning Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 202,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,299,098. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

