PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.42. 149,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

