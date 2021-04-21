Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,358,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

