Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Stock analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Jet2 alerts:

DRTGF stock remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Wednesday. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.