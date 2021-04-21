Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $145,512.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,892,759 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

