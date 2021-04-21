Peerplays (PPY) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $89,470.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

