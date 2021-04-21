Pegasystems (PEGA) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Pegasystems has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.25-0.25 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.