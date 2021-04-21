Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.60 and last traded at $102.80. 53,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,923,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,057 shares of company stock worth $55,785,671. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

