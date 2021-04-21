Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.20% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

Shares of PENN traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

