Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

