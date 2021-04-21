Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.81. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 551,224 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $142.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

