Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.