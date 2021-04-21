Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.