Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Peony has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $578.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005471 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,510,836 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

