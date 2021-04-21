Peoples Bank OH Acquires 6,976 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

