Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.67 and a 1 year high of $272.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $233.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.