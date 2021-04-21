Peoples Bank OH Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $452.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

