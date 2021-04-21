Peoples Bank OH Sells 3,457 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.