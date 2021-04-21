pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.37 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $174.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00275770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.92 or 0.01023229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00664199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,683.24 or 0.99798872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

