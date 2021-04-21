Pepemon Pepeballs Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $432,918.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $137.56 or 0.00254346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

