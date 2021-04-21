PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.