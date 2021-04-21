Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.55 Million

Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $166.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.05 million and the lowest is $165.65 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $690.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $753.49 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Perficient stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. Perficient has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

