Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Up 20.7%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) shot up 20.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILPMY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Permanent TSB Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

