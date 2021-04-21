Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0119 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 48,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $184.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

