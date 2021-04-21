Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0119 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 48,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $184.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Dividend History for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.