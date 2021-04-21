Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Perspecta worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Perspecta by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

