Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.71

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.71 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 15,898 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.89.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

