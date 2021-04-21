Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

