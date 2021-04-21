Petrofac’s (POFCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.85 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $590.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

