Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.