Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.