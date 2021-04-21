Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

