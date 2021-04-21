Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) versus TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Financial Comparison

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pfizer has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pfizer and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 10 3 0 2.23 TG Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pfizer presently has a consensus target price of $38.57, indicating a potential downside of 1.17%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.49%. Given TG Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Pfizer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pfizer and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $51.75 billion 4.21 $16.27 billion $2.95 13.23 TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 37,452.11 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -21.84

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 17.85% 24.88% 9.32% TG Therapeutics -151,798.69% -223.96% -108.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pfizer beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis, and COVID-19 under the Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 (pediatric/adult), Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine brands; biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, and Eucrisa/Staquis brands; and amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Myovant Sciences Ltd., Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, Merck KGaA, Valneva SE, and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. The company also develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. In addition, it has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR; and collaboration agreements with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novimmune SA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Jubilant Biosys. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

