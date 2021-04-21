Phala Network Reaches Market Cap of $139.79 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $139.79 million and approximately $47.92 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

