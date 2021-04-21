Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.65 million and $23,812.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00276612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.18 or 0.01018315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99677387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00640429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

