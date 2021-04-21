Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $11,699.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

