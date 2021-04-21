Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $464,334.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $49.10 million and $464,334.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

