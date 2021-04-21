Phantomx Hits Market Capitalization of $73,253.37 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Phantomx has a market cap of $73,253.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.44 or 0.00551853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.54 or 0.03353619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.