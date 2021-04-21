Phantomx Trading 24% Lower This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Phantomx has a market cap of $68,821.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.20 or 0.00554237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027912 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.36 or 0.03468735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.